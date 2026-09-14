6-year-old boy in critical condition after Bradenton near-drowning: BPD
BRADENTON, Fla. - A 6-year-old boy is in critical condition after a near-drowning incident Sunday night at a home in Bradenton, according to the Bradenton Police Department.
Bradenton near-drowning
What we know:
Officers responded to a home in the 3500 block of 24th Avenue West shortly after 9 p.m.
When officers arrived, family members were providing lifesaving measures to the child, police said.
Emergency medical personnel took over resuscitation efforts before the boy was flown to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, where he remains in critical condition, according to BPD.
Child near-drowning circumstances
What we don't know:
Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
No criminal charges have been filed, and the investigation remains ongoing, police said.
Safety warnings
What they're saying:
Bradenton police also used the incident to remind residents about the importance of water safety and constant supervision around pools.
"Our thoughts are with the child and his family during this difficult time. This incident serves as a vital reminder of how quickly water emergencies can occur, even in familiar environments. We cannot emphasize strongly enough the critical importance of water safety and maintaining constant, undivided supervision around pools," BPD said.
The Source: Information in this story was provided by the Bradenton Police Department.