6-year-old boy in critical condition after Bradenton near-drowning: BPD

The Brief A 6-year-old boy remains in critical condition following a near-drowning Sunday night in Bradenton, according to the Bradenton Police Department. Emergency crews rushed the child to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital after family members and paramedics performed resuscitation efforts, BPD said. Detectives are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident at a home on 24th Avenue West.



A 6-year-old boy is in critical condition after a near-drowning incident Sunday night at a home in Bradenton, according to the Bradenton Police Department.

Bradenton near-drowning

What we know:

Officers responded to a home in the 3500 block of 24th Avenue West shortly after 9 p.m.

When officers arrived, family members were providing lifesaving measures to the child, police said.

Emergency medical personnel took over resuscitation efforts before the boy was flown to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, where he remains in critical condition, according to BPD.

Child near-drowning circumstances

What we don't know:

Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

No criminal charges have been filed, and the investigation remains ongoing, police said.

Safety warnings

What they're saying:

Bradenton police also used the incident to remind residents about the importance of water safety and constant supervision around pools.

"Our thoughts are with the child and his family during this difficult time. This incident serves as a vital reminder of how quickly water emergencies can occur, even in familiar environments. We cannot emphasize strongly enough the critical importance of water safety and maintaining constant, undivided supervision around pools," BPD said.