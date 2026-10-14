Atlantic tropics remain quiet as Hurricane Simon stalls off Mexico

The Brief Quiet conditions continue across the Atlantic basin while Hurricane Simon meanders off Mexico's western coast. Atmospheric steering currents remain weak, making Hurricane Simon's movement unpredictable near the southern Gulf of California. Weather officials urge residents from Cabo San Lucas to Puerto Vallarta to monitor local storm guidance.



While quiet weather prevails across the Atlantic tropics, Hurricane Simon has weakened to Category 2 strength off Mexico's coast, where light atmospheric currents leave its path uncertain.

Atlantic tropical conditions

What we know:

Conditions across the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico remain quiet with no tropical cyclone formation expected. In contrast, Category 2 Hurricane Simon sits trapped in light steering currents offshore of Puerto Vallarta. The system is projected to meander over or near the southern Gulf of California throughout the week before gradually weakening into a tropical storm over the weekend. Minor atmospheric factors could shift the hurricane's trajectory in any direction.

Regional forecast impact

What we don't know:

Forecasters cannot pinpoint the exact track or landfall location for Hurricane Simon due to the lack of dominant steering currents. It is unclear how much rain and wind coastal communities will experience as the storm slowly drifts.

Local weather guidance

What you can do:

Residents and visitors from Cabo San Lucas to Mazatlan and Puerto Vallarta should closely track official weather updates. People in affected coastal regions ought to review emergency plans and follow directives from local authorities.