Attorney hopes to raise love triangle as part of murder trial defense

Tiffany James and her twin daughters had just returned from trick or treating on Halloween night when a real boogeyman showed up. His name was Darryl Williams.

Prosecutors say, in the cover of darkness, Williams walked up to James and shot her dead, right in front of his two girls.

Watching in shock and horror was Williams’ new girlfriend Rosalind Washington, who later called authorities and is now the prosecution’s star witness. But the defense plans to paint her as a liar, a cheater, and a schemer.

During a virtual hearing, it was revealed the defense will claim Williams’ adult son from another relationship, Darren Williams, plotted to set up his own father in order to carry on a secret affair with Rosalind Washington.

Lead Hillsborough County prosecutor Scott Harmon explained what the defense will suggest.

"The questioning was after his arrest she had an affair with Mr. Williams and Mr. Williams had access to his father’s money so together they liquidated his assets. None of that is true," Harmon explained.



And the defense may go even further and try to pin the murder on Williams’ son, but Harmon is fighting to stop them.

"Unless they can in good faith show that this individual had anything to do with this murder or that is actually the case, they should be prohibited from questioning or getting into this," Harmon argued.

But Williams’ public defender, Dana Hence, argued that they have a right to present other theories to a jury.

"Any possible motive of whether it was money, whether it was to be in a relationship with his son; it’s all motive," insisted Herce.

The judge did not immediately rule.



