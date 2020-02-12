Attorney: Michael Drejka attacked in prison, suffering head injury

article

Michael Drejka, who is serving a 20-year sentence for shooting and killing Markeis McGlockton in a Clearwater parking lot, was involved in an altercation with another inmate shortly after noon on Tuesday, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

A DOC press release said Drejka was examined by medical staff and is in administrative confinement, separate from the general population, pending an investigation.

Drejka’s lawyer, Bryant Camareno, told FOX 13 that Drejka was attacked in the prison and suffered a head injury.

Officials did not release specific details about the altercation, but said for the safety of all of the inmates, those who cause harm to others are held accountable for their actions. They said that includes administrative sanctions, placement in restrictive housing and criminal charges if applicable.

According to the Department of Corrections, officers conduct thorough searches of inmates and common areas to remove weapons and unauthorized property.

BACKGROUND: Jury finds parking lot shooter Michael Drejka guilty of manslaughter

This is a developing story.

