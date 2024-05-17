Audubon Florida warns beachgoers to avoid shorebirds Memorial Day weekend

We are weeks away from Memorial Day, when our beaches are packed with people. You may want to remember you’re sharing it with some of Florida’s wildlife, including the Black Skimmer. The shorebirds are nesting and trying to grow their colony.

"In Redington Shores’ skimmer colony, we have 80 nests and 300 skimmers right now," Audubon Florida’s Shorebird Program Manager Holley Short said.

The birds nest from May until August and may have dozens of nests within their colonies.

"Nesting in colony is staggered. All the birds don’t lay an egg at one time. The early birds start laying their eggs then in three to four weeks we see chicks," Short said.

Right now, there are two colonies: one in Redington Shores and another on St. Pete Beach.

"They have high site fidelity. When they have success at a site, they are more likely going to return that site again," Short explained.

They’re already seeing that success, but to keep that momentum going you’ll need to be more aware at the beach.

"It's really tough because the eggs are incredibly well camouflaged in the sand," Short said.

That awareness doesn’t just end at the nest.

"At some point the chicks will start hatching and walking toward the waterline to cool off," Short added.

Audubon Florida will have bird "stewards" standing by to help you share the sand and learn about these shorebirds, making sure that everyone has a good summer and our wildlife is left alone.

"Whatever you bring in, take it out," Short said. "Trash can attract predators that can eat the eggs or the chicks."

Other ways to protect the birds include making sure your dog doesn’t go near the nests. Those pets can look like predators and cause chaos within the nests. Also, make sure you stay away from the nest. If disturbed too often, the birds will abandon their eggs and nesting sites.

