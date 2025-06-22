Authentic Japanese food at Kitchen Dosunco in Tampa

The Brief A Japanese-owned restaurant is now serving authentic menu items at their South Tampa location on Kennedy Boulevard. The venue’s vibe centers on ramen dishes from Hokkaido, Japan, which is primarily Miso Ramen. Their menu offers not only a variety of Japanese meals, but also Japanese sake and other beverages.



Japanese Kitchen Dosunco brings the flavors of Japan to the main street corridor of Tampa.

Manager and chef, Adam Dunworth, explained the pride taken in making Japanese food.

What they're saying:

"The fact that we’re Japanese-owned means that the owners take a lot of pride in making sure that what they’re providing is true to Japan. We just really want to make sure that we provide a true Japanese experience," Dunworth said.

The menu is influenced by the owners’ heritage from the northern island of Japan, Hokkaido. The region features more Miso recipes that are soybean paste-based.

"If you’re scared and kinda want to dip your toe into Ramen," Dunworth offered, "We always recommend our Miso or our Soy Sauce. If you don’t want a lot of soup and a lot of noodles, we also offer some small plates such as Karaage, which is Japanese-style fried chicken, we have our pork dumpling, the Gyoza."

Local perspective:

The menu features traditional sides like edamame and green salad with sesame dressing.

They also have a special street food offering, the Takoyaki.

READ: 5th annual Hockey 22 event raising awareness for suicides among veterans

"We also offer Takoyaki," said Dunworth. "The best way to describe it is it’s a Japanese-style hush puppy with the bits of octopus on the inside, and it’s topped with mayo and okonomiyaki sauce and things like that."

The real attraction is their ramen offerings.

They have Shoyu-Ramen, Spicy Miso Ramen, Evil Spicy Ramen (with Carolina Reaper base), Hiyashi Chuka (cold ramen) and Spicy Numb Numb.

All of it is made fresh each day there in the kitchen at Dosunco.

Japanese Kitchen Dosunco is located at 3310 West Kennedy Blvd.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Jason Wright.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: