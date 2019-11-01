Authorities in several states investigating after razor blades, needle found in Halloween candy

Authorities in several states are investigating after a needle and razor blades were supposedly found in Halloween candy.

Police in Weaver, Alabama said parents found a sewing needle inside their child's Tootsie Roll while checking the candy Thursday night.

“The child was not harmed, and thankfully the parents of the child found the needle while checking the candy before consumption,” Weaver Police said.

In Ohio, Colerain Township police issued a warning to parents around 3 a.m. Friday after receiving reports of possible razor blades found in candy bars.

Two people who had been trick-or-treating together called police after one woman was cut by a blade in her child's candy, WLWT reports. Police told the outlet that the woman needed several stitches.

Another parent said they found a razor hidden inside a candy bar's packaging.

"We want to stress the importance of parents checking their child's candy for signs of tampering," police said.

In a third incident, police in Connecticut arrested a man after trick-or-treaters found razor blades in their candy bags Thursday night.

Waterbury police said 37-year-old Jason Racz has been charged with first-degree reckless endangerment and risk of injury to a minor after loose blades were found in children's candy containers.

No injuries were reported as a result of the razor blades.

When officers questioned Racz, he said the blades accidentally spilled into the candy bowl he used to hand out treats.

He is being held on $250,000 bail.

In all three incidents, police urged parents to check their children's candy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.