Auto repair shops busy after Wednesday night flooding

Bay area auto repair shops had their hands full Thursday after several inches of rain fell, flooding streets and vehicles Wednesday night.

"I was passing cars left and right stalled out," Ice Cold Air service manager Scott Strouphauer said, when describing what he saw as he left the South Tampa repair shop Wednesday night. "Cars come in here every time it rains."

Strouphauer said tow trucks brought damaged vehicles to the shop on Dale Mabry Wednesday night so crews could assess the damage Thursday.

"We also pulled all four cylinders, spark plugs, and coils and found water in the cylinder holes themselves," Strouphauer said of one of the damaged vehicles he was working on. "We removed the spark plugs, blew all the water out."

AAA told FOX 13 it received hundreds of calls from Bay area residents needing help Wednesday. That included several calls from people with flooded vehicles that needed to be towed.

MacDill Ave. and Lemon St., Tampa

"Today, it’s important for drivers to assess any damage they may have to their vehicle," AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said. "For those who have comprehensive coverage, they want to make sure that they document any kind of damage that they may have with photos and videos. And then you want to contact your insurance provider immediately to begin the process of filing a claim."

When it comes to advice for future rain events, if drivers find themselves in high water and their car shuts down, experts suggest leaving the car off.

"If they continue to try and start it, they can bust the piston or rod," Strouphauer said. "Engines don't work on water."

If you drove through water Wednesday night and your car appears to be driving fine now, local mechanics tell FOX 13 to keep a close eye on your vehicle moving forward.

"Anything could happen down the road. You could get corrosion on grounds, connections, anything that got wet," Strouphauer said. "Even the starters. The starters on these cars are all on the bottom. They don't take water. They're a big electrical motor. One dip in the water -- that electrical current in there fries them."