Automakers tracking, sharing divers' data to insurance companies
TAMPA, Fla. - According to a recent New York Times report, automakers could be sharing drivers' data to insurance companies, including how fast you drive.
It's all legal, however, since most of us have consented with a click.
Here's how to find out what your car is doing:
- See the data your car is capable of collecting with this tool: https://vehicleprivacyreport.com/.
- Check your connected car app, if you use one, to see if you are enrolled in one of these programs.
- Do an online search for "privacy request form" alongside the name of your vehicle’s manufacturer. There should be instructions on how to request information your car company has about you.
- Request your LexisNexis report: https://consumer.risk.lexisnexis.com/consumer
- Request your Verisk report: https://fcra.verisk.com/#/