Expand / Collapse search

Automakers tracking, sharing divers' data to insurance companies

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Seen on TV
FOX 13 News

TAMPA, Fla. - According to a recent New York Times report, automakers could be sharing drivers' data to insurance companies, including how fast you drive. 

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter

It's all legal, however, since most of us have consented with a click. 

Here's how to find out what your car is doing: 