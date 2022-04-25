'New lease on life': Avon Park Correctional Institution inmates help train, care for rescue dogs

A program called "Heeling Together Academy" at Avon Park Correctional Institution is giving prisoners and their fuzzy sidekicks a second chance at life.

Inmates are teamed up with rescue dogs that may have been abandoned, abused or neglected. The inmates care for, feed, train and play with the dogs every spare moment they have.

After three months, the dogs, which are being adopted from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Division or the Humane Society, go home with their new family. The training is provided free.

The most recent graduation, which included eight dogs, just took place at the beginning of April. The trainers and their companions showed off their stuff before a small, delighted crowd in the secure facility.

On command, the dogs, sat, rolled over and happily frolicked in between. The dogs got treats, and the men received certificates of appreciation for their time and commitment.

Inmate Tyree Gland said the experience has helped him change.

"I had zero patience," he said. "I probably would have run from a dog before this."

Christopher Gilbert, another inmate, said he has trained dogs at other institutions, and jumped at the chance to get involved here.

"I just wanted to be part of giving them an opportunity to maybe have a new lease on life," he said.