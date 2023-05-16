Avon Park mayor works toward changes after 13-year-old hit, killed by Amtrak train

When a train passes through Avon Park at West Bell Street and South Feagin Avenue, a crossing gate arm goes down over the road.

But, there is no gate at the sidewalk where students cross the tracks.

"It is definitely something that is dangerous that these kids are having to do every single day and every pedestrian," Avon Park Mayor Garrett Anderson told FOX 13.

On Monday afternoon, just minutes after classes ended at Avon Park Middle School, 13-year-old Malik Pearson was hit and killed by an Amtrak train. The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office is still working to determine what happened.

Service dogs were brought into the middle school to comfort students and staff.

"This is one of the worst tragedies we’ve had in a very long time," Mayor Anderson said. "This sort of thing doesn’t really happen in small town America, especially Avon Park."

He said city staff has contacted CSX who owns the crossing. He wants to see changes made, including a schedule change for train traffic and crossing gates for sidewalks.

He wants to look at all railroad crossings in the city.

"We have somewhere between six and seven railroad crossings throughout Avon Park, so though this is next to a school, but there’s several schools, and I’m sure other kids are having to cross," the mayor said.

A resurfacing project through FDOT will bring new lines and crossings at Main Street. As they wait to speak with CSX and FDOT, Mayor Anderson asks everyone to watch out one another.

"Be vigilant. We can have all the guards in the world, you can have someone standing right there by you, but if you’re not paying attention to what you’re doing, you’re always going to be putting yourself in danger," he said.

The mayor said all changes would have to be done by CSX, and it could take time.

"It will be slower than most residents would like to see, but just to let everyone know we are reaching out to CSX, FDOT to do everything we can possibly do to put those guards in place and at least give all these pedestrians the best chance they have to be safe," he said.