Babies leap into the world at Tampa hospitals on Leap Day

Tampa hospitals welcomed more than a dozen Leap Day babies into the world on Saturday.

St. Joseph’s Women’s hospital welcomed their little “leaplings” with knitted caps that looked like frogs, while babies born at Tampa General Hospital received a commemorative onesie.

Courtesy: St. Joseph's Women's Hosptial

These newborns will have a big decision to make in the coming years- do they celebrate their birthday on Feb. 29 or March 1, since Feb. 29 only comes around once every four years.