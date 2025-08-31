Baby sea turtles on Anna Maria Island struggling to reach gulf after hurricane damage

The Brief Baby sea turtles are facing tougher odds after hurricane damage last season, artificial lights disorient newborn turtles. Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch said forty percent of hatchlings are turning inland, toward artificial lights. Experts stress small actions, like closing blinds and turning outdoor lighting can help.



It’s hatchling season along Florida’s Gulf Coast, but on Anna Maria Island, baby sea turtles are facing tougher odds than usual. Conservationists say artificial lighting is disorienting the newborn turtles, drawing them inland instead of toward the Gulf.

What we know:

Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch reports 541 nests this season, producing thousands of hatchlings.

"Our nests are producing a lot of hatchlings and that means that’s good for the species, and we’re really, really happy about that," said Kristen Mazzarella, Executive Director of AMI Turtle Watch. "The big thing is getting the hatchlings to the water."

The backstory:

Last year’s hurricanes wiped away protective sand dunes and vegetation, exposing beaches to nearby lights.

Courtesy: Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch

Mazzarella said about forty percent of hatchlings are now turning inland toward artificial lights, a much higher rate than in past years.

"I’ve seen nests that are five feet from the water, and all the hatchling tracks lead towards land instead of the water," she explained.

What you can do:

Experts stress that small actions can make a big difference. That means:

Avoiding flashlights and cell phone lights on the beach at night

Closing blinds

Turning off outdoor lighting

Switching to turtle-friendly amber or red LEDs

Planting vegetation to block light from reaching the sand

Courtesy: Anna Maria Turtle Watch

"We’re hoping to educate people so they know how to shut their blinds, turn off their outside lights, or shield them from the beach," said Mazzarella.

More hatchlings are ending up in parking lots, swimming pools, or other dangerous spots. If you come across one, Mazzarella says don’t immediately place it in the ocean.

"The best thing to do is take it out of danger, put it in a bucket or container with a little bit of sand, cover it with a towel, and call us as soon as possible so we can retrieve it," she said.

What's next:

Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch encourages homeowners to walk their property from the beach and identify lights visible from the shoreline.

"Go out and check your properties. Walk on the beach. Walk up and down the beach from the north, from the south, and take a look at your property and see if any lights can be seen from your beach."

Courtesy: Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch

The Turtle Watch operates a 24/7 hotline at 941-301-8434 for anyone who finds a disoriented hatchling or has questions about making their property turtle-friendly.