'Back the Blue' mural painted outside Tampa police headquarters

Tampa police officers were greeted Monday morning with a special message in downtown Tampa.

Over the weekend, volunteers painted a "Back the Blue" mural on Franklin Street dedicated to those who work at Tampa Police Department's headquarters.

A group called "Community Patriots" got permission to paint the message prior to officers reporting for their shifts Monday.

An aerial view of the mural shows the words were written in white, light blue and dark blue colors. A blue heart and U.S. flag were also incorporated into the mural.