Backstreet Boys bringing 'DNA World Tour' to Tampa this September

Backstreet's back, all right!

The Backstreet Boys will be making a stop in Tampa this September during their "DNA World Tour."

The concert will be held Sept. 27 at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre.

Presale tickets for the show go on sale Tuesday, February 11 at 10 a.m., while tickets for the general public will go on sale Friday, February 14 at 10 a.m.

For a full list of tour dates and locations, visit the Backstreet Boys' website.