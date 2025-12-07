Tampa woman walking dog on I-275 arrested after resisting trooper: FHP

Click on the video player above for more FOX 13 coverage.

The Brief A Tampa woman walking on Interstate 275 with her dog was arrested Friday after resisting a state trooper while being cited, the Florida Highway Patrol said. While troopers were preparing the citation, 23-year-old Desire McPherson walked away and refused to listen to troopers. She was detained and taken to the ground by a trooper after she became aggressive and continued to resist. McPherson faces charges of disobeying law enforcement and resisting an officer without violence.



A Tampa woman walking on Interstate 275 with her dog was arrested Friday after resisting a state trooper while being cited, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

MORE NEWS: St. Pete man tortures, kills 2 pet birds: affidavit

The backstory:

According to FHP, Desire McPherson, 23, was walking with a dog southbound on I-275 near Busch Boulevard when troopers responded to the area at around 9:57 a.m.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

McPherson told troopers she was unaware that it was illegal to walk on the intestate.

Troopers decided to issue McPherson a citation, recognizing her from a previous incident when she was warned for walking on the interstate.

While troopers were preparing the citation, McPherson walked away and refused to listen to troopers.

McPherson was detained and taken to the ground by a trooper after she became aggressive and continued to resist, FHP said.

What's next:

McPherson faces charges of disobeying law enforcement and resisting an officer without violence.