Barbie movie going on tour, starting in Tampa; See it outdoors this summer

The Barbie movie is taking its production on tour, and it kicks off in Tampa this summer.

The full film with a special all-women orchestra will be shown at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on July 2.

The Barbie Land Sinfonietta is an all-women and majority women-of-color orchestra that tours the globe.

This special tour is making 37 stops, with Tampa being the first. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. Presales begin Tuesday.

