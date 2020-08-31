Barricaded man in Sarasota home arrested; women and child are safe, police say

article

A barricaded man was taken into custody Monday morning. Police said a woman and child were also inside the home during the ordeal, and are safe.

Sarasota police were asking people to avoid the area of Old Bradenton Road from 39th Street to 41st Street.

Officials said police responded to a home in the 1200 block of 40th Street around 11 p.m Sunday following a 911 call made from the home. Officers said they attempted to speak with a man, who briefly spoke to them before running back inside the home, refusing to come out.

A SWAT team and Crisis Negotiation Unit responded around 1 a.m. after officers made several attempts to convince the man to exit the home. It's unknown if there are any weapons inside the home, but police said they believe there could be a small child and woman inside.

The man has a criminal history, according to the Sarasota Police Department, that includes fleeing to elude, robbery with a firearm and drug possession. The charges were from Manatee County.

Police said they responded to the same home address two weeks ago for a domestic battery report.

