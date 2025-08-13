Bartow family narrowly survives after part of 80-ton crane falls through home

The Brief The crane was hired by a tree service to assist in removing a tree from the homeowner's yard. The reason behind the crane's failure remains a mystery. Fortunately, the homeowner's insurance will cover the damages.



A Bartow family is incredibly fortunate to be unharmed after a section of an 80-ton crane crashed through their roof.

The backstory:

The crane was hired by a tree service to assist in removing a tree from the homeowner's yard, but the operation took a dramatic and unexpected turn.

READ: Polk County deputies searching for 'armed and dangerous' suspect after man shot, killed in motel parking lot

On Tuesday, just after 11 a.m., disaster struck when the boom of an 80-ton crane snapped, sending a massive section of a water oak tree crashing through Scott Fitzwater's bedroom, while the 6,000-pound boom itself tore through his living room, bathroom, and kitchen.

"All of a sudden we hear a boom," Fitzwater recalls.

He shared an image of the couch where he and his daughters were sitting at the time full of debris.

MORE: Grady Judd vows to make more arrests on Lake Winterset after weekend ‘riot’: ‘Bring lots of bond money’

"It ended up two feet above our heads," said Fitzwater. "I did get hit on my legs and hands because of the debris coming down. I sheltered my girls to protect them."

Just a day prior, Fitzwater had hired Monkey Business Tree Care Specialist in Davenport to remove the tree. The tree service contracted Premium Crane LLC, also in Davenport, to assist with their crane.

What we don't know:

The reason behind the crane's failure remains a mystery, but the consequences have forced Fitzwater to step back from his job.

"I've coached wrestling at Bartow for four years," he said. "This will be year number five for me, and I can't do it. It'll take six to eight months to rebuild this."

READ: Florida man accused of stealing package off porch after dare from friend: 'Exhibit a little common sense'

The loss of power led to the death of some of his exotic pets, and he was compelled to sell many of them.

Now, he's searching for temporary housing, yet remains grateful to have survived such a rare and terrifying ordeal.

"A lot of people told me you have a better chance of winning the lottery than this actually happening," he said.

He hopes no other family ever has to endure a similar experience. Fortunately, Fitzwater's insurance will cover the damages.

The other side:

We have reached out to Premium Crane LLC in Davenport for comment and are awaiting their response.