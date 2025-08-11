Florida man accused of stealing package off porch after dare from friend: 'Exhibit a little common sense'
DAVENPORT, Fla. - A man with an extensive criminal history is back in jail after admitting to police that he stole a package off a Davenport home's porch because a friend dared him to do it, according to police.
David Forrester, 51, was taken into custody after a Davenport sergeant and officer noticed him biking along North Blvd. and recognized him from surveillance video of a recent theft in the Blue Vale Drive neighborhood.
Courtesy: Davenport Police Department.
When confronted, Forrester admitted to stealing the package, which ended up being an $89 metal cat litter box. The box was still unopened, and he told investigators that he didn't know what was inside the stolen package.
READ: Spring Hill woman helping an injured opossum in the road, hit, killed by vehicle: FHP
What they're saying:
Davenport Police Chief Steve Parker says that people need to use more common sense with friends.
"David Shane Forrester will likely return to prison all because he stole a $89 cat toilet on a dare," Parker said. "At some point, Mr. Forrester should choose his friends more wisely and exhibit a little common sense, neither of which were evident in this incident."
Dig deeper:
Forrester is charged with burglary of a residence and felony petit theft. His criminal history includes:
- 39 felony arrests and 26 misdemeanor arrests.
- Mostly theft-related crimes.
- Four times in the Florida State Prison system.
- Most recent release in January 2023.
CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Davenport Police Department.