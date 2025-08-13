Polk County deputies searching for 'armed and dangerous' suspect after man shot, killed in motel parking lot
DAVENPORT, Fla. - Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd says an "armed and dangerous" man is on the run after shooting and killing another man on Tuesday night.
The backstory:
According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Home Suites near the I-4 and U.S. 27 interchange in Davenport around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday.
Deputies say they found Elijah Johnson lying on the ground unresponsive. He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.
READ: Grady Judd vows to make more arrests on Lake Winterset after weekend ‘riot’: ‘Bring lots of bond money’
Witnesses told investigators they saw the suspect, later identified as Angel Gonzalez-Morales, 29, run into a red sedan with another person inside, then get out a short time later and run into the woods.
Previous mugshot of Angel Gonzalez-Morales. Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies say they found the car at a nearby McDonald's off U.S. 27 and Sand Mine Rd. and took the driver, 39-year-old Angel Efrain-Reillo, into custody.
Gonzalez-Morales, however, has not been caught as of Wednesday afternoon.
READ: Drug raid at 'problem hotel' nets 4 arrests in Pinellas Park
What they're saying:
"Angel Gonzalez-Morales should be considered armed and dangerous," Judd said in a statement. "If anyone knows where he is or sees him, they should call 9-1-1 immediately. He was last seen walking towards the woods behind the hotels located just east of US 27 and north of I-4."
What you can do:
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Angel Gonzalez-Morales is urged to call 911 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-888-400-TIPS (8477).
The Source: This story was written with information from the Polk County Sheriff's Office.