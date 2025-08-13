Polk County deputies searching for 'armed and dangerous' suspect after man shot, killed in motel parking lot

The Brief A suspected killer is on the run after a shooting in a motel parking lot on Tuesday night, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Grady Judd says Angel Gonzalez-Morales, 29, shot Elijah Johnson in the area of Home Suites in Davenport, then ran away. Gonzalez-Morales is considered "armed and dangerous."



Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd says an "armed and dangerous" man is on the run after shooting and killing another man on Tuesday night.

The backstory:

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Home Suites near the I-4 and U.S. 27 interchange in Davenport around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputies say they found Elijah Johnson lying on the ground unresponsive. He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

READ: Grady Judd vows to make more arrests on Lake Winterset after weekend ‘riot’: ‘Bring lots of bond money’

Witnesses told investigators they saw the suspect, later identified as Angel Gonzalez-Morales, 29, run into a red sedan with another person inside, then get out a short time later and run into the woods.

Previous mugshot of Angel Gonzalez-Morales. Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they found the car at a nearby McDonald's off U.S. 27 and Sand Mine Rd. and took the driver, 39-year-old Angel Efrain-Reillo, into custody.

Gonzalez-Morales, however, has not been caught as of Wednesday afternoon.

READ: Drug raid at 'problem hotel' nets 4 arrests in Pinellas Park

What they're saying:

"Angel Gonzalez-Morales should be considered armed and dangerous," Judd said in a statement. "If anyone knows where he is or sees him, they should call 9-1-1 immediately. He was last seen walking towards the woods behind the hotels located just east of US 27 and north of I-4."

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Angel Gonzalez-Morales is urged to call 911 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-888-400-TIPS (8477).