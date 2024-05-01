Bartow native building new motorcross track for Bone Valley's 300-acre expansion

A popular ATV park for off-roading fanatics and families is expanding by an additional 300 acres.

Bone Valley North is located on CR-630 between Fort Meade and Mulberry in Polk County.

Jason Baker is one of the premier motocross and supercross track builders in the world and he just so happens to be a Bartow native.

"We have gone all over the world building different types of sites," said Baker, the owner of Dream Traxx. "We've done a lot of high-level events. Stuff with X games, Red Bull."

But the project closest to his heart is where he grew up in Polk County . He's developing a new amateur and pro-level motocross track at Bone Valley North.

"The areas I grew up riding as a kid-- you can't ride there anymore or if you do, you'll get in trouble," said Baker. "It's cool to see a local government step in. It's not only about baseball and soccer and football fields anymore. Action sports are a very relative sport nowadays."

Opening on Saturday, May 4, on the 300-acre site is the brand-new roller-coaster trail, the "moto-coaster" full of hill climbing twists and turns.

Derek Harpe, Polk County's Superintendent of Recreation, says this expansion will be an economic driver as Central Florida is home to more than 50% of the state's ATV registrations.

"Our first mission is to provide recreational activities for the people of Polk County. The second is to help with the economy (and) attract people from the outside here," said Harpe.

The county will continue to add more amenities to the park, including new trails and campgrounds, as they get more funding.

Baker hopes Bone Valley North will grow to a national level event and race facility in the state.

"We're in a centrally located area here in Central Florida," said Baker. "Easy access from South Florida, North Florida. We've got the hub of tourism in Orlando, so we're going to be able to draw from so many different areas."

The expansion will take several years to complete.

On Saturday, May 4, there will be the annual "Rally in the Valley" event where community members can preview the park. The event is free and there will be prizes, food and vendors.

