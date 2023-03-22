Bartow police arrest two after man was shot in arm

article

Two men were arrested after shooting a man in the arm on Tuesday, according to Bartow police.

Police said they received reports of shots fired around 3:44 p.m. near 222 West Ethelene Avenue. When they arrived, they found the victim – who was identified in a news release – with a gunshot wound to the arm. He was taken to Lakeland Regional Medical Center.

Tuesday night, police said four people were identified as being involved in the shooting. By Wednesday morning, police charged two with second-degree attempted homicide.

The suspects were identified as 21-year-old Tommy Almoza and 18-year-old Ezekeil Burch.

According to Bartow police, several weapons were confiscated.