Bartow police investigating after body found in burned car

Bartow police are investigating after the Bartow Fire Department discovered a body inside of a vehicle in the 1200 block of US HWY 17 N., according to the Bartow Police Department.

Firefighters responding to a brush fire discovered that the source of the fire was a vehicle that had exited the roadway and struck a tree.

After putting the fire out, firefighters noticed a body inside the vehicle. The cause of death and identity of the driver have not been determined at this time.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

