Bay Area animal rescues struggling to stay afloat amid rising vet bills and spike in strays

The Suncoast Animal League in Palm Harbor had to pause animal intakes for the first time in its 18 years of existence.

"We’ve always prided ourselves on when an animal comes to us, and it needs something, no matter what that something is, we provide it to them," said Rick Chaboudy, Executive Director of the Suncoast Animal League.

Chaboudy said lately that mission has been hard to carry out.

"We had some low-cost spays and neuters. Well, there’s no such thing anymore," he said. "The animal hospitals that we worked with that were low-cost spays and neuters have been bought out by corporate and the prices have doubled or tripled to the point that it almost makes it prohibitive."

The non-profit is still working through how to pay for spay and neuters for a group of puppies found dumped outside a Pasco County gas station. FOX 13 shared the story in July.

Chaboudy said in addition to that, "It’s heartbreaking to be quite honest with you, because during these times, we get nine to 10 requests a day from the public asking them to take their animals for whatever reason, and we probably get five requests a day from shelters throughout the country."

Pawlicious Poochie Pet Rescue, a much smaller rescue out of St. Pete feels a similar strain. Founder Jaime McKnight said, "I do it all. No fosters. No volunteers. I do all of the fundraising and I take care of all the dogs. I cater to critically injured, handicapped, hospice, and old dogs."

McKnight said it's a stressful time.

"They’re a lot. I mean it’s definitely crippling. When you’re looking at $20,000 debt and climbing, and then you’ve got daily emails and texts begging, begging, begging. Their dog needs to be saved. You know what do you do? You don’t have the money," she explained.

McKnight said on top of rising vet bills causing less animals to be spayed and neutered, there's also a local stray crisis.

"People are dumping in the street. They’re dumping in the parks. They’re dumping at shelters. They’re dumping wherever they can," she said.

Suncoast Animal League is taking matters into its own hands, opening up its own spay and neuter clinic on Ohio Avenue in Palm Harbor.

Chaboudy said, "At this point in time, we’re about 3/4 of the way there and possibly by this fall we can open it up and at that point in time, we don’t have to depend on others."

