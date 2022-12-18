Bay Area Argentinians celebrate World Cup victory

Argentinians in the Bay Area could hardly contain their excitement when soccer icon Lionel Messi led team Argentina to victory over France in the World Cup with penalty kicks.

Fans erupted in excitement after a nail-biting match - crying happy tears as they watched Argentina beat France in an overtime shootout to become World Cup Champions for the country's third time.

Argentinian-born Nick Bombo Ze Erezcano says he felt like he was back at home.

Fans cheering outside House Wife Panaderia Argentina in Tampa following a World Cup win.

"To show my kids, both my boys, who were born in America, the passion and excitement is just beautiful," Bombo Ze Erezcano exclaimed.

READ: World Cup 2026 hosts get diplomatic handover from Qatar

He was one of dozens of fans with Argentinian roots who cheering the team on at the ultimate Tampa watch party hosted by House Wife Panaderia Argentina.

Bakery owner Alex Bidone says the Argentinian community in the Bay Area is small but growing.

A woman cries tears of joy after Argentina won the World Cup.

He wanted them to have a place where they could watch 35-year-old Messi's career cultivate in his last World Cup.

READ: Kylian Mbappé wins World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

"Messi is retired. This was his last game," Bidone explained. "His family was watching we feel for him. and its amazing to look at these people - it's the best gift of the year for us. Thank you. Thank you, Argentina!"

Argentinians in Tampa celebrate a World Cup win.

Video from Buenos Aires showed the nation packing the streets to celebrate.

But no matter where they were in the world, all Argentinian fans celebrated as one big family on Sunday.

"You need to feel it you need to be part of it because it’s amazing to be here," stated Catalina Banchero. "That's why we're winning because we are together!"