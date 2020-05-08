Bay Area barbers, stylists eager to get back to earning

Barbershops, hair and nail salons will be allowed to reopen on Monday as part of the governor’s plan to restart Florida’s economy.

It was welcome news for stylists, and they said clients are responding.

“About five minutes after the announcement was made, I had about 30 phone calls and 30 texts,” said Lisa Willaert, a hairstylist at Roots Salon in St. Petersburg.

Salon Lofts hairstylist David Hensley said he’s excited to be included in phase one of Florida’s reopening plan.

“There’s a lot of new protocols we’re going to have to follow. I have my masks ready. I’ve got all my gear. I’ve got my capes, face shields,” said Hensley. “We have high-grade disinfectant, and I’m telling you I’m ready to rock and roll.”

As more businesses reopen their doors, Governor Ron DeSantis said Friday marked the lowest positivity rate for Covid-19 since the pandemic started.

“Statewide today, the state is going to report having received almost 20,000 test results statewide and roughly 361 of those have been new positive cases,” said DeSantis.

Statewide over half a million people have been tested for COVID-19.

Dr. Jay Wolfson with USF Health said Florida is catching up to where it needs to be to show efforts are working.

“We're still getting new cases. We're still getting deaths, but the rate of increase is being reduced,” said Wolfson. “So that's important as we get more testing kits, do more tests and case tracing.”

As the economy slowly gets back to work, business owners and workers ask that clients be patient.

“I personally have disposable capes available now. I have face masks for myself and my clients,” said Willaert. “There’s going to be a lot of changes. We’re going to have to all sit down and figure this out.”

Hairstylists said they have a lot of work to do in a short amount of time to get ready before Monday. They said they hope the government will issue specific guidelines they can follow as well.

