Hair and nail salons in Florida to reopen on Monday, DeSantis announces

Floridians will soon be able to get hair cuts and manicures once more.

Gov. Ron DeSantis posted an announcement from his Twitter account, saying all barber shops, hair salons and nail salons in the state will be able to reopen effective May 11.

The announcement came in the form of a video from Orlando barber J. Henry.

It applies to all counties in the state that are currently under Phase One of the governor's plan to reopen Florida.

The shops will be allowed to reopen with enhanced safety protocols, the announcement said.

“We are ready to get back to work and make some money! But getting back to work, we want to be safe and continue to wear our gloves wear masks, book by appointments and continue to keep the community safe,” Henry said in the video. “We want to continue to keep one thing in mind, safety is always first.”