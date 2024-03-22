Bay Area Brits react to Princess Kate’s cancer diagnosis as doctors weigh in

After weeks of speculation, rumors, and conspiracy theories, those who love Kate Middleton, are now processing the difficult news of her cancer diagnosis while sharing optimism for better days ahead.

"I'm very much a monarchist," said Wilton Morley.

Morely has carved out a corner of British tradition at his pub, ‘Mad Dogs and Englishmen’ in South Tampa.

Like many Brits around the world, he was processing the news of Princess Kate’s cancer diagnosis.

"I thought it was very sad and, you know, one feels for anybody like that," he shared.

Morley says it’s unusual to see the royals give such a public address about their health conditions.

First with news of King Charles having cancer and now Kate’s diagnosis.

"It’s a very tough time. There are wonderful steps forward with cancer. People catch it early. They can usually fix it. And now, what they should be doing is focusing on what sort of cancer it is and educating people to get tested on a much more regular basis. Then, something good comes out of it," said Morley.

Dr. Norman Ashraf an oncologist with TGH Cancer Institute, said the princesses' platform provides an important message for everyone.

"Until you diagnose it in an early stage, you're not going to be able to cure it. So first and foremost, I would say, everyone should be up to date on cancer screening," Dr. Ashraf explained.

Middleton is only 42 years old, but he said sits not unusual and underscores the importance of routine screenings and exams.

"Unfortunately, it’s not uncommon. We are seeing more and more cases of cancer in earlier ages, in the 40s, and even in the 30s. It has to do a lot with our diet, our lifestyle, and other, things, including genetics," said Dr. Ashraf.

Dr. Ashraf also sees a positive in the course of treatment. Middleton will be undergoing preventative chemo.

"When we talk about preventive chemotherapy, we're talking about removing the cancer and doing chemotherapy to reduce the risk of the cancer coming back in the future," said Dr. Ashraf.

At his pub in south Tampa, Morley hopes this puts an end to all the rumors and speculations, so the princess can recover, in peace.

"At least now it's out and perhaps, that will garner sympathy and they'll leave her alone a bit," he said.

