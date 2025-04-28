Hillsborough Solid Waste helps more than 100 businesses decrease eco-footprint through program

The Brief Hillsborough County Solid Waste helps businesses decrease their eco-footprint through its Commercial Recycling Consultation Program. In 2023, Hillsborough County collected nearly 3.5 million tons of solid waste. The Hillsborough County Sustainability Committee is working to increase the recycling rate locally through a free educational program.



Hillsborough County Solid Waste has helped more than 100 businesses reduce their eco footprint through its Commercial Recycling Consultation Program.

According to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, in 2023, more than 53 million tons of solid waste were collected statewide, and 3.5 million tons came from Hillsborough County.

Local perspective:

The Florida Legislature said recycling rates are not where they should be. In 2020, the state's recycling rate was 50%, falling short of its 75% goal.

The Hillsborough County Sustainability Committee is working to increase the recycling rate locally through a free educational program.

"We have a Commercial Recycling Consultation Program," said Hillsborough County Recycling Coordinator Angela Fama. "Helping keep these materials out of our landfill, getting them back into production to help create new items."

Fama said Hillsborough County's 38,000 businesses and non-profits are welcome to participate to lower their eco footprint.

"To date, we've completed over 100 recycling consultations, some of which have been for county departments, including fire rescue, and the Medical Examiner's Office," Fama said.

More recently, the Hillsborough Pet Resource Center participated. The Commercial Recycling Consultation team does a walkthrough of the business to identify materials that belong in the recycling bin.

READ: Passengers and crew aboard cruise ship detail seeing chaos of Clearwater Ferry crash

"We unfortunately did not have a recycling program here at Pet Resource Center, so we were going through a lot of dumpsters every day," said Hillsborough Pet Resource Center Division Director Chelsea Waldeck." Dumpster pickup would be one to two times a day every single day of the week."

What's next:

The Hillsborough PRC now has recycling dumpsters and bins for recycling many items that were previously unavailable.

"Whether it's donations coming in through Amazon boxes or just feeding bags and feeding cans, and all of the treat boxes that we have, medication boxes," Waldeck said.

Waldeck said it's a good feeling to give back to the community in new ways.

"Knowing that as a government entity we are using our resources as wisely as we possibly can," Waldeck said.

What you can do:

To request a consultation or educational resources, email Recycling@HCFL.gov .

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: FOX 13’s Jennifer Kveglis collected the information in this story.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: