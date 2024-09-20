Bay Area businesses get boost through sweet success of corporate gift-giving company

A Pinellas County company is incorporating Bay Area products into the world of corporate gift-giving, boosting sales and exposure for local businesses.

Ryan Jenot’s start-up business, C-Sweets, creates gift boxes for corporate clients.

READ: Foodie Labs helping small businesses in St. Petersburg

To stand out from similar businesses, Jenot fills these boxes with products from local businesses.

"We have got roughly 15 or 16 vendors that are all local here to the Tampa Bay area, and so that's really the fun of it is connecting with the local community, working with local vendors in the area all over the Tampa Bay area," Jenot said.

Jenot provides examples of potential customers. He cites realtors who are looking to give "thank you" gifts to clients.

READ: Queen and Colony Bee Company opened their first store in downtown St. Petersburg

A "Welcome to Tampa" box is popular in that area. Another example is equipment salespeople sending boxes to businesses as a thank-you for purchase orders.

Sunshine City Popcorn is one of the products featured in C-Sweets’ gift boxes.

READ: Custom typewriter poetry business in St. Petersburg creates personalized keepsakes

"He's working with corporate clients and trying to give them a local flair, and that's what we're all about," Sunshine City Popcorn owner Evan Wolf said. "That's what we're always pitching - is not only are we a fantastic product, but we're local. We're family-owned and operated. Try us out. You won't go back."

Wolf says they’ve had new customers visit the St. Petersburg store thanks to receiving popcorn in the gift boxes.

"We've had lots of customers that said, hey I had this through C-Sweets, and I loved it and wanted to try it again, and we also heard you have some other crazy flavors," Wolf said.

Jenot’s new business is only a couple of months old. Three different gift box sizes are offered.

The boxes can be customized. For example, a box of spices and sauces can be requested.

He hopes that focusing on local will be the key to C-Sweets’ growth.

"Short-term goal, sell more," Jenot said with a smile.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: