Bay Area businesses set to temporarily close Thursday to protest Florida’s new immigration law

Tampa's Al Lopez Park is one of several sites across Florida where peaceful protests are reportedly planned for Thursday in conjunction with labor strikes and Hispanic-owned business closures.

Organizers are calling the series of demonstrations 'A Day Without Immigrants,' part of a nationwide effort to protest Florida's sweeping new immigration law.

The measure includes stepping up requirements on businesses to check the immigration status of workers, cracking down on people who bring undocumented immigrants into Florida and collecting data about whether hospital patients are in the country legally.

It is part of a series of steps that Governor Ron DeSantis and other Republican leaders have taken in recent years aimed at undocumented immigrants.

El Zocalo Mexican Restaurant.

Sarasota-based Mexican/dance radio station WTMY-FM reported a list of dozens of businesses that would be closed on Thursday.

"This Thursday, June 1, the immigrant community of Florida demonstrates the economic importance of its presence and contribution to our state," the outlet said in a translated Facebook post, "and for this reason conducts a strike joined by several important Hispanic businesses in our region, which in this way manifest their rejection to law 1718 that concerns many people as well as entrepreneurs."

The station said it had spoken with the owners of various Hispanic businesses, with many confirming that on Thursday they would not open their doors as workers prepared to participate in the strike.

Sign on door of restaurant that will close on Thursday.

Similarly, businesses in the greater Orlando area are also preparing to close in protest.

"This state is the most affected," said Jose Sivira, who works at a Mexican market in Sanford. "There are so many immigrants in this state."

The store, along with the San Miguel Mexican Grill next door will be closing. While the restaurant says it already had four chefs leave because they were worried about the new laws, the store says it is losing a lot of customers.

"The problem is the customers," Sivira told FOX 35 Orlando. "The customers are Mexican people, from Guatemala, Venezuela, Columbia, El Salvador. All of those countries they try to move to other states. So, the businesses are closing."

"We as well are immigrants from other places and our parents as well, so we understand the struggle in what’s going on, so just to support," said Isabel Gaspar, the manager of El Zocalo Mexican Restaurant in Sanford.

The movement has been spreading on social media and goes far beyond just restaurants. "I think everyone’s going to be affected, not just me," said Antonio Paxtor, the owner of Anthony's Landscaping.

The landscaping company will also be closed on Thursday, saying new laws make it harder to find employees.

Workers in strawberry field.

According to the 2020 US Census, there are 100,000 more Hispanic residents living in the greater Tampa Bay area than 10 years ago, not including people who are undocumented or are migrant workers. Based on public school records, the population is estimated to be around 500,000. According to recent reports, in Florida Hispanics were undercounted by nearly a million residents.

"(The protests) will maybe show a little impact of what could happen if (the law) does go longer for more days and if a lot more immigrants leave the State of Florida as well," Gaspar said.

Bay Area businesses that will be closed Thursday include:

Arcadia

The Golden Maya

The Guadalupana

The Place

The Charro

The Compades

The Zeta

Florid Fashion

Marme Travel

Azteca Shipping

Fifth of May

The Michoacana

Avon Park

Mr. Jalapeno

Bradenton

Acapulco Tropical #1

Acapulco Tropical #2

Laureles Supermarket

The Tizon Grill

Ellenton

Acapulco Tropical and More

Port Charlotte

The Mariachis

Punta Gorda

Los Mariachis

Sarasota

The Breeze Tacos and Seafood

Girls and Taqueria

The Bodega

Bombon Restaurant

Plaza Mexico

Paramo Restaurant

Guerreros Bakery

Guerreros Food Market

The Sabrocite

Los Compadres Market

Bohemian Tapas Restaurant

Mexicana Paleteria and Neveria

Zulfo Springs

The Ranch

The Spring Supermarket