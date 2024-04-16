Award-winning Safety Harbor hot spot combines seafood market and restaurant

The Tides Seafood Market and Provisions is a market and restaurant offering locally based products.

"Our goal is to shine the light on all the great things that are in and around Tampa Bay," said co-owner and head chef, Jon Walker.

The restaurant half of The Tides highlights everything that the market half has for sale. For example, the grouper on their award-winning grouper sandwich and the shrimp in their shrimp and grits are available for purchase in the market.

READ: State Flour Bakery brings sourdough breads, European-style pastries to South Tampa

"It’s showing people the products we carry are approachable and delicious," explained Walker.

Since they’ve opened, The Tides has grown from a small lunchtime eatery to one of Tampa Bay’s premiere seafood destinations. They’ve racked up several local awards for their food and overall experience.

READ: Veteran-owned Tampa restaurant makes authentic BBQ and soul food

"I think it’s the freshness," said Walker’s wife and co-owner, Mary Kate Walker. "That’s just really at our core, and we stand by it. I think that’s what resonated with people."

The Tides Seafood Market and Provisions is located at 305 Main Street in Safety Harbor. They are open seven days a week, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter