Award-winning Safety Harbor hot spot combines seafood market and restaurant
SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. - The Tides Seafood Market and Provisions is a market and restaurant offering locally based products.
"Our goal is to shine the light on all the great things that are in and around Tampa Bay," said co-owner and head chef, Jon Walker.
The restaurant half of The Tides highlights everything that the market half has for sale. For example, the grouper on their award-winning grouper sandwich and the shrimp in their shrimp and grits are available for purchase in the market.
READ: State Flour Bakery brings sourdough breads, European-style pastries to South Tampa
"It’s showing people the products we carry are approachable and delicious," explained Walker.
Since they’ve opened, The Tides has grown from a small lunchtime eatery to one of Tampa Bay’s premiere seafood destinations. They’ve racked up several local awards for their food and overall experience.
READ: Veteran-owned Tampa restaurant makes authentic BBQ and soul food
"I think it’s the freshness," said Walker’s wife and co-owner, Mary Kate Walker. "That’s just really at our core, and we stand by it. I think that’s what resonated with people."
The Tides Seafood Market and Provisions is located at 305 Main Street in Safety Harbor. They are open seven days a week, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter