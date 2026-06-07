Bay area congressman backs bill to study link between animal abuse and future violence

The Brief A bipartisan group of lawmakers has introduced the AVERT Future Violence Act, directing the Department of Justice to study links between animal cruelty and later acts of violence against people. The legislation would also create a $2 million grant program aimed at helping communities identify warning signs and intervene earlier. Local advocates say animal abuse is often one of the earliest indicators of domestic violence and other forms of interpersonal violence.



A bipartisan effort in Congress is seeking to better understand how animal cruelty may serve as an early warning sign of future violence against people.

Congressional research on cruelty

What we know:

A bipartisan group in Congress introduced the Animal Violence Exposes Real Threat of Future Violence Act to examine links between animal abuse and domestic violence. Florida Congressman Vern Buchanan co-sponsored the legislation, which would require the U.S. Department of Justice to conduct a comprehensive study on whether animal abuse predicts future interpersonal violence.

The official text of H.R. 8911, known as the AVERT Future Violence Act of 2026, was introduced in the House of Representatives on May 19. The bipartisan bill mandates a Department of Justice study to analyze the link between animal abuse and future d Expand

The proposed law requires the DOJ to report its findings to Congress and create recommendations to prevent violence from escalating. Additionally, the bill establishes a $2 million grant program to help law enforcement, mental health professionals, and animal welfare groups intervene early. Buchanan supported the legislation by citing studies that show nearly 40% of animal abusers commit crimes against people.

Support for early intervention

What they're saying:

Andria Gibbon, founder of Protecting Paws for Life, stated that her group regularly witnesses the connection between animal abuse and domestic violence. "We consistently reinforce that animal abuse could be the very first sign that this is going to get worse," Gibbon said.

A dog looks out from a kennel at an animal housing facility. Studies show that nearly 40% of known animal abusers also commit violent crimes against people, prompting a bipartisan push for federal research into early behavioral indicators.

Gibbon believes reported incidents represent a small fraction of the issue because animal cruelty frequently goes unreported. She praised the bill for focusing on intervention to protect both animals and people.

Keeping domestic violence survivors and their pets together

Local perspective:

Protecting Paws for Life was founded in 2024 to help domestic violence survivors keep their pets when seeking shelter and safety.

According to the organization, only about 17% of domestic violence shelters nationwide accept pets. In Florida, roughly 18 of the state's 73 emergency shelters currently allow pets.

A colorful mural brightens a resource room designed for pets and their owners. The Florida nonprofit Protecting Paws for Life was founded in 2024 to help domestic violence survivors keep their pets when seeking safety.

The nonprofit now serves eight Florida counties and is working to establish a headquarters in Pinellas County that would serve as a resource center for survivors and their animals.

Next steps for legislation

What's next:

The AVERT Future Violence Act is currently being introduced in Congress, and a companion bill is sponsored in the Senate. If passed, the Department of Justice will start its study and build prevention strategies aimed at stopping abuse before it escalates.