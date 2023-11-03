Bay Area dentists provide free dental care to nearly 100 veterans

Approximately 90 military veterans living in Pasco, Hernando and Citrus Counties are heading into the holidays relieved of the pain caused by untreated dental pain and infection - all at no cost.

During a free dental care event on Friday called 'Stars, Stripes and Smiles,' more than a dozen dentists from across the area volunteered to provide urgent dental care to veterans who are suffering.

Services provided include professional dental cleanings, root canal therapy, tooth extractions and dental fillings. Organizers said there was such demand that many others had to be put on a waiting list.

Dental care through the VA is currently limited to those who are 100% disabled or have a direct service-connected injury impacting their oral health.

"These heroes deserve a system of care to ensure their oral health care needs are met. Until that can become a reality, it is our professional privilege to serve this special segment of our community," said Dr. Zacharias Kalarickal of the West Pasco Dental Association.

Florida Representative Gus Bilirakis, a Republican representing Florida's 12th district, has filed legislation that will expand veterans' access to dental care through a grant program.

While the legislation passed in 2022, the state funding to implement the grant program did not, leading groups like the Florida Dental Association to push for the program to gain funding.

Friday's event is fully booked, but organizers said veterans in need of dental services should contact Congressman Bilirakis's office at 727-232-2921 to sign up for treatment. They will be taken on a first come, first served basis.