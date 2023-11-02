14 fallen soldiers who went to Brandon High School honored during ceremony: ‘They deserve this recognition’

Fourteen fallen service members from Brandon High School who went on to serve our country in World War II, Vietnam and Iraq were honored as part of a special ceremony at the school Thursday night.

"They deserve this recognition for giving their futures," said Lt. Colonel Donald Gunn, Brandon High School's ROTC senior Army instructor.

Sylvia Waugh and her sister Linda Sauls-Wise came to the ceremony to honor their father Bert Sauls Jr., who served as a Staff Sergeant in the Army Air Forces during WWII.

"He was a very kind, loving Christian. He loved people. That's what I've been told," Waugh said.

She was told because Sylvia was just 9-months-old when her dad was killed back on December 22, 1943. Her sister Linda hadn't been born yet.

"My Aunt Helene said he loved to read. He would work and work, and then he would hitchhike to the library in downtown Tampa, because he loved to read," Sauls-Wise said.

These were just some of the stories of the fallen service members that were passed down generations.

"A lot of these names on this monument haven't been spoken outside their families in 50 or 60 years," Lt. Colonel Gunn said.

As part of the ceremony, organizers held a final roll call for all 14 servicemen followed by the National Anthem by the Brandon High School band. Then came the reveal of the plaque which now sits next to the eagle near the flag pole outside the main entrance of the school.

Each of the names of the 14 servicemen were etched into the plaque. For some it comes more than 80 years after they made the ultimate sacrifice.

"To see these families face to face it was a real honor. It's an honor for me to have done this for them," Lt. Colonel Gunn said.