Bay Area emergency room sees influx of heat-related illnesses, experts warn ahead of holiday weekend

A Bay Area emergency room is seeing an unusual spike in heat-related illnesses. HCA Florida Brandon nurses and doctors are warning people to take precautions ahead of the holiday weekend.

Dr. Nicholas Chajec, an emergency resident physician at HCA Florida Brandon, said in recent weeks the hospital has seen up to six patients a day with heat-related symptoms. Cases range anywhere from as young as four years old to outdoor workers to adults in their 80s.

"We're seeing a lot more heat exhaustion. Signs of a very fast heart rate. They can feel fatigued, get dizzy. They feel not right, not themselves," Chajec said.

He said too much movement in the extreme heat could cause that in adults, but for children and seniors, all it takes is short-term exposure.

"And then we even have cases of heat stroke which can be a very life-threatening matter where they're core temperature is just unable to come down," he said. "It can start out with confusion, difficulty with balance, difficulty with walking or speaking."

One patient arrived completely unconscious and required an ice bath.

"Recently we had a fairly young gentleman who had a temperature of 108.6, which is extremely concerning," he said.

In other cases, nurses and doctors turn to a variety of tools.

"We can start with just ice packs. We go around where there's big blood vessels, a lot of blood flow," Chajec said.

The ER will also use ice vests and ice blankets that are as cool as 71 degrees.

"We follow up with bladder irrigation where we actually run cold fluid through the bladder, because that gets inside the abdominal cavity," he said.

With an even larger influx of anticipated cases this weekend, HCA Florida Brandon staff prepared Tuesday by turning to other departments.

"We have tapped our labor and delivery units as well as our surgery units to make sure that we have the additional supplies," said Angela Colon, an ER nurse manager.

HCA Florida Brandon's advice to anyone spending time outside this weekend is to remain vigilant and know when to call 911.

"Heat cramps, that's an early sign that something is going on," said Chajec. "Anything past that where you're feeling light-headed, dizzy, you're feeling nauseous or like you're going to throw up or getting slurred speech, confusion, those are all things to look out for."

