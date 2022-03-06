Bay Area firefighters help fight Panhandle fire

article

Crews from Hernando County Fire & Emergency Services are heading up to the Florida Panhandle to help fight a 1,400-acre brush fire that damaged two homes and forced the evacuation of more than 600 homes. The team joins fire crews from The Villages and Pinellas County and will be deployed for up to five days.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a news conference Saturday that hundreds of thousands of acres of downed trees from Hurricane Michael, which hit in 2018, along with low humidity and strong winds, have created "the perfect storm" for the hazardous fire conditions around Panama City, Florida.

The Florida Fire Service says it has dropped 103,000 gallons of water on the fire since Friday.

As of Sunday morning, the 1,500-acre Adkins Avenue Fire was 35% contained, according to the Florida Forest Service.

Courtesy: Florida Forest Service

The Associated Press contributed to this report.