Bay Area non-profit has given more than 1,000 vehicles to people in need

Janelle Cooper is getting a free ride thanks to Wheels of Success.

"I think this is a blessing," she said.

The Tampa based non-profit group gives donated cars to people down on their luck.

"We're very excited it's going to someone in our Wheels to the Future Program, which is our program for kids aging out of foster care," Susan Jacobs CEO of Wheels of Success explained.

Cooper works part-time and attends USF St Pete. She majoring in mass communications.

"I work part-time," Cooper shared. "I’ve been taking the bus. I usually wake up two hours before I start work just to get on the bus and make it to work on time."

In 18 years, the program has given away more than 1000 vehicles to people who are working and need transportation.

"So the best thing for us as an organization is our recipient’s success. So that's what we hope. That's what I hope," Jacobs explained.

The program is a hand up, not a handout. Those who receive a donated vehicle have to contribute $100 a month for one year.

That money goes into a fund that Wheels of Success uses to repair and maintain donated and gifted vehicles.

"Our average cost for repairs is about $2,500 to get a car back on the road," said Jacobs. The kind act is creating independence that is transforming lives.

"I’m really excited, I'm just like ecstatic," said Cooper. "I'm just like letting it all soak in."

Wheels of Success has special programs for veterans, domestic violence survivors, and foster children. Click here to learn more about the organization.

