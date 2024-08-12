Bay Area photographer wins international competition, photo chosen for display at TPA

Photographers from 59 different countries applied for the 13th annual Florida Museum of Photographic Arts (FMoPA) 2024 International Photography Competition.

After 2,557 submissions, 23 winners were chosen for display at the Tampa International Airport.

"It's just a way for us to reach out to international artists, to showcase our work, to uplift their work, and to show people that there's so many different kinds of photography," FMoPA Director of Operations Sara Canon said.

The competition featured seven categories: abstract, conceptual, documentation/photojournalism, nature/science/animals, people/portraits, places/landscape and still life. An overall Best In Competition winner was also crowned.

Lakeland’s Andy Glogower won first place in nature/science/animals with his photo "Huey Dewey and Louie", which features three owls nesting in a tree in Seffner.

"I had the good fortune to travel to Africa, travel to Italy, Portugal, Singapore, so photography has taken me to some great places, but the funny thing about it, the photograph that is here is a picture of some owls that were a three-minute walk from my office at my work," he said. "They were just a great gift to be able to photograph."

Glogower spent 10 days taking photos of the trio. He’s been a photographer for 20 years. It’s not his full-time day job, but he describes it as his "passion".

"Photography is my heart. It's in my soul. I just cannot wait to get a camera in my hand to go out shooting," he said. "It really helps me disconnect from the world. When I get out in nature, everything just slows down and there's just a peace about it."

The exhibition opened on June 26 and will be on display at TPA until Aug. 25.

"I hope them to be inspired in photography, to realize that there are so many different types of photography, and that photography is all around us," Canon said.

