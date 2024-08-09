Sarasota art studio offers kids' workshops with fun twist

At Children’s Art Classes Sarasota, summer workshops provide a snapshot of the studio’s school-year curriculum. Many workshops have a fun twist, like one called "Pokémon Odyssey."

"Anime is pretty popular amongst the kids, so they insert one of the Pokémon characters into their painting," owner Montessa Lizaso said.

The kids are adding Pokémon to works inspired by the art of Vincent van Gogh, hence the twist in this workshop.

"I was inspired by irises by van Gogh. It's really fun and cool how you can just take two different forms of art and combine them," Ella Johnson said.

The 11-year-old painted her Pokémon eating a flower at the bottom of her painting. The week-long workshop started with a lesson on the life and art of van Gogh, followed by sketching and painting. They end the week by taking an element of their painting and creating a clay piece.

Olivia Waggoner created a bunch of clay flowers. The 8-year-old’s painting features her Pokémon serving as a pot for sunflowers.

"I don't know if they recognize it, but they learn a little bit about themselves too. Color has a way of kind of showcasing a little bit of what their inner self is like," Lizaso said.

During the school year, students take a once-a-week class. The program teaches 40 different types of art. The goal is for a student to have a completed portfolio by the end of the year.

