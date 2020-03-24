Bay Area restaurants ask for support on Great American Takeout Day

If you haven’t heard already, Tuesday is the Great American takeout Day. It’s a day to take a break from the kitchen and help support local businesses.

Business owners say they need the support now, more than ever, after the state told them they could only do carry out business during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wilton Morley is the owner of Mad dogs and Englishmen in South Tampa. He’s been in business for 30 years. He had to lay-off a few employees and is hanging on with a smaller staff.

The governor recently ordered the shut down of dining areas to prevent the spread of the virus. The only option now is takeout orders, which is why many are participating in the national movement.

“It’ll help us keep the door open it’ll help all the other restaurants keep the door open,” explained Morley.



If you drive around town, you will see banners and signs, enticing hungry customers to pick up or take out. Some are offering discounts and free delivery.



On social media, many are posting photos of their takeout orders to help spread the word.

Local business owners like Morley are counting on public support to help them survive this invisible enemy and are ready to take your order.

