Bay Area school does girls' makeup for life lessons: 'Everyone has trauma'

The IDEA Hope college preparatory school gave an all-girls class Hollywood-style makeup scars to help teach them an important life lesson.

Friday was the final day of the girls' special class about trauma. The lessons were taught by the school's social worker, Destiny Sanders. She said that the course was important to teach them valuable life lessons.

"They're going to have bad days. They're going to have things happen to them that's not their fault," Sanders said. "The important thing is that they know how to cope and not let it define who they are."

To wrap up the class, Sanders gave the girls makeup scars to remind them that they can heal from the past, both physically and emotionally. The girls had fun with the realistic "Hollywood-style" makeup. At the same time, they say it taught them a great lesson.

"Everyone has trauma. Everyone is going through different things in their life," said 14-year-old Sheylyann Rodriguez, a student. "So don't judge them, you know. Try to be nice to everyone. You never know what they could be going through."

Sanders learned her contest-winning makeup skills unconventionally. Completely self-taught, she found the hobby from one of her favorite TV shows, "The Walking Dead."

"I love ‘The Walking Dead,’ and one day for Halloween, I said, 'I want to be a zombie for Halloween,'" Sanders said. "I started with corn starch, and flour and water, and I have, over the years, built up my skills."

The girls said they have connected with each other during their time in Sanders' class. They also said they hope to share the lessons that they have learned.