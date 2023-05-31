Bay Area schools offer free meals to students during summer break

Starting at the end of May and continuing through July 27, Hillsborough County students will have several opportunities to receive free meals as Hillsborough County Public Schools hosts its annual "Summer Food Service Program for Children."

The program offers students breakfast and lunch for free at schools that provide summer school programs. All children, 18 years and younger, can arrive at an open school Monday through Thursday – the breakfast and lunch mealtimes will be posted on the front office window.

The child does not have to be enrolled in summer school to take advantage of the free meals. Depending on the program, the start dates will vary from Tuesday, May 30 to Monday, June 12, and run through Thursday, July 27.

A child holds a sandwich.

Additionally, the district is using refrigerated trucks to deliver box meals to community sites with summer programs. This includes YMCA programs and parks and recreation sites. To find summer meals near you, you can visit www.summerbreakspot.org or text "Food" or "Comida" to 304-304.

"We know that many of our students rely on their schools for access to nutritious breakfast and lunch during the school year, and that need does not go away during the summer months," Superintendent Addison Davis said in a news release. "I want to thank our dedicated Student Nutrition Services team who will feed thousands of children over the next few months. It is our hope that these well-balanced meals will nourish young learners during their summer vacation and give families peace of mind."

Nearly every school district in the Bay Area is participating in the same program or one similar, including Pinellas County Schools, along with Manatee, Polk, Sarasota, and Pasco.