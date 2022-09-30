Bay Area steps up to help neighbors near and far impacted by Hurricane Ian

Volunteers and organizations across the Bay Area are stepping up to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Hundreds of cars piled into the parking lot at Hillsborough Community College, each with someone inside who has a story of need.

Feeding Tampa Bay held a "mega" food pantry, with enough to serve 700 families.

Priscilla Scurry lost power and saw money for food dry up as costs for home repairs rose.

"(Trail mix) is the only thing I have to eat right," she said. "I am hungry right now."

Each gathered thirty lbs. of ready-to-eat meals. Tristan Orta lost power for days.

"We couldn't find any food after," he said. "The next day after the storm we went out looking for food and there was literally nothing, no stores open, and the ones that were open didn't really have much."

At Big Storm Brewing in Clearwater, they put out a call on social media for donations and Susan Williams answered. She arrived with food and numerous supplies.

Donations are pouring in as Bay Area organizations help victims of Hurricane Ian.

"They don't even have a home," Williams said of the victims in Fort Myers. "They don't have anything they can cook. I am trying to bring things that are at least healthy, that are in boxes that are ready for them to eat."

Big Storm Brewing is also pumping out water to take to Fort Myers early next week in its trucks.

"It was a quick reaction on our end to put things together and get this drive going, so we could do everything in our power to help them out," explained general manager Brent Ligon. "They would have done the same for us."

Volunteers are donating supplies to help those in need following Hurricane Ian.

Indeed, the worst almost hit the Bay Area. That aspect has people in the Tampa region particularly willing to give.

"You don't want it to hit you," said Williams. "But you just don't want it to hit anywhere. I see what happened there and I know I wouldn't have a home."