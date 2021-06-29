Bay Area students' conservation artwork now on display at Florida Aquarium

A new exhibit at The Florida Aquarium is putting trash on display to highlight conservation. K-12 students across Hillsborough County used their creativity to turn trash into artwork with a powerful and inspiring message, raising awareness about the harmful effects of trash in the oceans.

The entire effort has been in the works for months, after a massive beach cleanup on Anna Maria Island in January. Approximately 1 ton worth of trash and debris was recovered by divers with Force Blue and volunteers during Super Bowl LV NFL ‘Green Week’ in January.

The temporary student art exhibition which features 24 pieces of artwork is called A Lasting Legacy in Tampa Bay: Conservation Inspiration through Art.

Pieces were created by students from 14 area schools including Armwood High School, Caminiti Exceptional Center School, Cleveland, Dover, Forest Hills, Foster, Gibsonton, Lopez, Muller, Riverhills and Summerfield Elementary Schools, Newsome High School, Rampello, and Randall Middle School.

The exhibition will be open to the public with a general admission ticket through September 18.