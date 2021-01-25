Super Bowl Green Week kicks off with beach dive to clean up marine trash

Clean up projects are happening across the Tampa Bay area leading up to the Super Bowl.

It’s all part of an NFL initiative called Green Week. The environmental efforts take place annually in Super Bowl host cities.

Since Tampa is hosting Super Bowl LV, 55 volunteer divers from Force Blue worked to retrieve marine debris and discarded fishing gear from the waters near Spanish Rocks Reef in Manatee County Monday.

Force Blue is a nonprofit organization made up of former combat divers and special operations veterans, now using their skills and training to protect coral reefs.

Some of the marine debris collected Monday will be repurposed to artwork by Hillsborough County students, then displayed at the Florida Aquarium to help raise awareness about environmental stewardship.

Other projects planned for this week include installing a community garden and community compost area at Reed Park. Dozens of fruit trees will also be planted near the Mango Recreation Center in Hillsborough County.