Bay Area veteran leads annual 'Alive Ride' through Pinellas Park

More than 100 people cycled 11 miles through the streets of Pinellas Park on Thursday, and it was all part of the Wounded Warriors Abilities Ranch’s ninth annual Alive Ride.

Marine Mike Delancey started the nonprofit in 2015 with the goal of getting veterans outside and active. Delancey was paralyzed by a sniper’s bullet in Iraq in 2006.

"After I was injured, I started going back to the VA and talking with the other injured veterans and we were kicking around the idea of starting our own foundation, my dad and I," Delancey said. "Then the City of Pinellas Park approached us and they had 10 acres of land and they wanted our input on what to do for veterans there and that was sort of the nudge to get our foundation started."

The Ranch and Park is 10 acres in Pinellas Park, donated by the city, that Delancey created with his parents. It’s a fully wheelchair adapted park offering cycling trails, outdoor fitness stations and a multipurpose court for basketball, rugby, baseball, bocce and tennis.

Delancey said the ride signifies what he calls his "alive day." It’s to mark the anniversary of his re-birth, and when he chose to make the most of his injury.

"One of the big things is when we’re coming home, I wanted people to know that the community is behind you. You’re coming back with all types of injuries and you’re wondering ‘can I get around? Can I do the things that I used to do,’ so the reason that we started the foundation is to show them yes you can," Delancey said.

Riders left from the Quaker Steak and Lube on 49th Street North around 9 a.m. with a police escort the entire way. They stopped at local schools and businesses along the route. They got back around 10:45 a.m. to community members welcoming them back. Food was available for purchase at the restaurant for the public as well.

WWAR’s headquarters is open at The Lealman Exchange. It’s a central veteran resource for all adaptive sports and recreational facilities. Delancey said his goal is to bring all veterans together and create a community through fitness.

WWAR also sent athletes to Paris to compete in the Paralympics.

