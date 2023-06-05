BayCare Ballpark putting their fireworks show on hold for two eaglets

After numerous calls from the public, BayCare Ballpark is temporarily putting their fireworks shows on hold out of respect for two eaglets.

Their nest is atop a cell tower nearby, and with both just days away from taking their first flights, bird advocates worry any disturbances could spook the birds.

Bird advocates say the birds are on the verge of their first flight.

Bird advocates say if any sounds drive the birds from the nest too early they could be injured or die.

Louise Roy's home in Oldsmar is filled with eagles.

"When they actually fly, I always get goosebumps," Roy said.

Since April, she's been watching these two eaglets using her long-range telescope daily to get a glimpse. The nest is atop a cell tower near BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater.

Louise Roy is a volunteer rescuer at Raptor Center of Tampa Bay.

"They're in the stage, almost ready to fly. They're getting their feathers long enough. By the time they're 12 weeks old, their tail feathers have grown long enough for them to have balance, and their wings are longer than their parents because they're like training wheels," Roy said.

As Roy explains, it's a critical stage. Any disturbance that spooks them from the nest before they're ready to fly could cause them to fall from the tower.

"That tower could be up to 200 feet, and if they fall, they could hit the tower and break a wing, or if they land on the ground, it could be terminal," Roy said.

Birdwatcher, Louise Roy, provided footage of the eagles on top of the Clearwater cell tower.

When members of the public reached out to her concerned about the Ballpark's fireworks shows so close, she got the Ballpark's attention and said the general manager looked into it by seeking guidance from U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

On Friday, the Ballpark announced they canceled Saturday's fireworks show out of an abundance of caution for the eaglets.

"I was very happy, and I was very appreciative that the Thrashers did that for the birds that showed me that they have spirit," Roy said.

BayCare Ballpark has temporarily stopped their fireworks out of an abundance of caution.

This week, Roy witnessed one of the eaglets flapping its wings, meaning it's on the verge of taking its first flight.

She hopes she can witness a majestic moment, and something she says will likely happen sometime this week.

"They just soar. When they leave the nest and find out they can fly, it's like I'm free. I'm part of the world," Roy said.

