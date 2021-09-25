Expand / Collapse search

Officials: 10-year-old Florida boy dies after getting caught in rip current

By FOX 35 News Staff
FOX 13 Tampa Bay

Volusia County Beach Rescue said that the boy and two others were spotted about 100 yards offshore.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Volusia County Beach Safety said Saturday that a 10-year-old boy died after getting caught in a rip current.

Beach safety officials said the 10-year-old was from Keystone Heights, Florida.

Officials said the boy was swimming with two other people in the area of the Glenview Walkover when lifeguards spotted the trio in a rip current about 100 yards from the shore.

Lifeguards were able to bring all three people back to the shore, where officials said they performed life-saving measures on the 10-year-old.

However, the boy was taken to Halifax Hospital where they said the boy was pronounced dead.

Officials said the two other swimmers with the 10-year-old did not require medical attention.

